Dolores Veronica Maier Roeske, aged 87, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 surrounded by family at the home she shared with her youngest son's family.
Dolores was born to Wilhelm Maier and Marie Schgoer on December 1, 1932 in Wolf Point, Montana. She was the second youngest of nine raised on her family farm when, as a high school senior, she opted to take an au pair job in town to be closer to school. She graduated high school and moved to Great Falls, Montana with her sister Mathilda (Tillie) where the sisters and their friends attended USO dances. At one dance, Dolores caught the eye of a young airman, Elmer Otto Roeske. The couple married on June 22, 1957 after a yearlong courtship. A family quickly followed with the birth of their first son in 1958. The Air Force moved the family several times over the next 10 years - Illinois to Texas to Arlington, VA during which time the couple welcomed two more sons. Of all the postings, Dolores enjoyed Texas the most, but the USAF had other plans and stationed Elmer at the Pentagon in 1967. When Elmer retired from the USAF in 1971, the couple permanently settled in Prince William County, VA and opened the Triangle Bakery. After the couple entered full retirement, they embarked on many road trips to visit family and friends in Dallas, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Wolf Point, Montana as well as many other excursions. When they were home, they frequented local berry picking farms, County fairs and area attractions, most times with a grandchild or two in tow.
A devoted Catholic all her life, Dolores was very active in Our Lady of Angels parish, attending daily Mass, Eucharistic adoration and was part of the Catholic Women's Council. She encouraged her sons to send their children to local Catholic schools and often joined her grandchildren for their weekly Masses and special events. She found solace in praying the Rosary daily and thoroughly enjoyed Mother Angelica's EWTN programs, but her greatest joy may have been when Elmer converted to Catholicism. She will be fondly remembered for her tender care of Elmer, doting on her grandchildren and her homemade strawberry jam.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney of Dallas, TX., Raymond and Stephanie of Lovettsville, VA and Richard and Angela of Montclair, VA, seven grandchildren - Michael (USMC) and wife Ekaterina, Lauren, Christopher (USN), Stephen (US Army) and wife Amanda, Annalea, Nikolas and Richard Joseph (Ricky) - and four great-grandchildren, Rilee Saunders, Chiara, Freya (Michael) and Braylon Thomas (Lauren) as well as her niece Marlene (Lee) Maurer and nephews Doug (Cherie) Heser, Ike Heser and Dean Maier. Survivors from her husband's side include Connie Rudsinki Pigati, Richard Rudsnki and Sally Rudsinki Pelg, and many great nieces and nephews and dear friends Helen Hackett, Rita and John Cierny.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Elmer, and her brothers, Joseph, William, James, Francis and sisters Marie Heser, Victoria Maier, Mathilda Maier, Genevieve (Sister Mary Cordis) Maier.
The family would like to thank the Adult Day Care Center Staff who provided her a warm and nurturing environment for the last 5 years to spend her daytime hours. VITAS Hospice for their care and compassion her last 2 years.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City where Life Celebration services will be held from 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-8:00PM. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Triangle, VA on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00AM, with internment at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA immediately following Mass. Please have a face covering and be sure to practice social distancing while attending the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. We will be setting up a Walk to End Alzheimer's Team in her honor.
Dolores was born to Wilhelm Maier and Marie Schgoer on December 1, 1932 in Wolf Point, Montana. She was the second youngest of nine raised on her family farm when, as a high school senior, she opted to take an au pair job in town to be closer to school. She graduated high school and moved to Great Falls, Montana with her sister Mathilda (Tillie) where the sisters and their friends attended USO dances. At one dance, Dolores caught the eye of a young airman, Elmer Otto Roeske. The couple married on June 22, 1957 after a yearlong courtship. A family quickly followed with the birth of their first son in 1958. The Air Force moved the family several times over the next 10 years - Illinois to Texas to Arlington, VA during which time the couple welcomed two more sons. Of all the postings, Dolores enjoyed Texas the most, but the USAF had other plans and stationed Elmer at the Pentagon in 1967. When Elmer retired from the USAF in 1971, the couple permanently settled in Prince William County, VA and opened the Triangle Bakery. After the couple entered full retirement, they embarked on many road trips to visit family and friends in Dallas, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Wolf Point, Montana as well as many other excursions. When they were home, they frequented local berry picking farms, County fairs and area attractions, most times with a grandchild or two in tow.
A devoted Catholic all her life, Dolores was very active in Our Lady of Angels parish, attending daily Mass, Eucharistic adoration and was part of the Catholic Women's Council. She encouraged her sons to send their children to local Catholic schools and often joined her grandchildren for their weekly Masses and special events. She found solace in praying the Rosary daily and thoroughly enjoyed Mother Angelica's EWTN programs, but her greatest joy may have been when Elmer converted to Catholicism. She will be fondly remembered for her tender care of Elmer, doting on her grandchildren and her homemade strawberry jam.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney of Dallas, TX., Raymond and Stephanie of Lovettsville, VA and Richard and Angela of Montclair, VA, seven grandchildren - Michael (USMC) and wife Ekaterina, Lauren, Christopher (USN), Stephen (US Army) and wife Amanda, Annalea, Nikolas and Richard Joseph (Ricky) - and four great-grandchildren, Rilee Saunders, Chiara, Freya (Michael) and Braylon Thomas (Lauren) as well as her niece Marlene (Lee) Maurer and nephews Doug (Cherie) Heser, Ike Heser and Dean Maier. Survivors from her husband's side include Connie Rudsinki Pigati, Richard Rudsnki and Sally Rudsinki Pelg, and many great nieces and nephews and dear friends Helen Hackett, Rita and John Cierny.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Elmer, and her brothers, Joseph, William, James, Francis and sisters Marie Heser, Victoria Maier, Mathilda Maier, Genevieve (Sister Mary Cordis) Maier.
The family would like to thank the Adult Day Care Center Staff who provided her a warm and nurturing environment for the last 5 years to spend her daytime hours. VITAS Hospice for their care and compassion her last 2 years.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City where Life Celebration services will be held from 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-8:00PM. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Triangle, VA on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00AM, with internment at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA immediately following Mass. Please have a face covering and be sure to practice social distancing while attending the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. We will be setting up a Walk to End Alzheimer's Team in her honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.