Dominick J Gibino (Dom), 77, formerly of Manassas, VA, passed away October 22, 2019 at home in Ellicott City, MD.
Dom was born October 25, 1941, to Grace Ricotta Gibino and the late Joseph Gibino of Dunlevy, PA. Following high school, he graduated from Penn State University’s Aerospace Engineering program and spent most of his federal career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH, where he met and married Peggy Carey of Sidney, OH. In 1984 he left WPAFB, moved to VA and co-founded Simtec, Inc, a developer of flight simulators and other military training systems. Most recently, Dom studied and lectured on the connection between alternate energy sources and spiritual influences.
In addition to his father, Dom was predeceased by his wife, Peggy. He is survived by his mother, Grace Gibino of Bealeton, VA; his three daughters, Mary (Ron) Fellenz of Gainesville, VA; Rebecca (MacKinnon) Gibino of Ellicott City, MD; and Sarah (Todd) Martin of Brentwood, TN; by his grandchildren, Anthony, Adriana, Erin, Liam and Savannah; two much beloved great-grandchildren, AJ and Sophia; his brother, Joseph (Margie) Gibino of Charleroi, PA; his sister, Anna Kerr of Catlett, VA; and many cousins, nieces, great nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.bakerpostfh.com/ (Baker Post Funeral Home, Manassas, VA) where a more detailed obituary is also posted.
