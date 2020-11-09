Donald Anthony Kujawa, 85, of Dumfries, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October, 16, 2020.
He was born August 13, 1935, in Cloquet, Minnesota. As a young man, he enlisted in the Army, serving his country proudly at bases in several US states, including Alaska. After his military service, he moved to California, where he worked in airline manufacturing before learning the trade of carpet installation, a career that led him across the country with his family in the mid-1970s to the emerging growth area of Northern Virginia. A high school athlete in football and track, he loved sports of every kind, along with woodworking, country and Gospel music, reading newspapers, and annual trips to Las Vegas. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Triangle, Virginia, for more than 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean Kujawa; a daughter, Dawn Kujawa (Perry Bak- er); a brother, Leonard Kujawa (Maria); grand-children Clare Baker, and Maddie, Caroline, Christopher and Luke Kujawa; and several sis- ters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Scott Kujawa; his parents, Stanley and Bernice Kujawa; sisters Mary Ann Pasko and Delores Payne; and his in- laws Roy and Syliva Mattinen.
A funeral mass was held November 6 at St. Francis of Assisi, with interment at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements made by Miller Funeral Home and Crematory of Woodbridge, Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.