Donald Nathan Carr of Woodbridge, Virginia, has passed away at the age of 68 years.
Don was vibrant and happy in recent years, and actively making healthy lifestyle choices. To the sadness of those who love him, he succumbed to heart failure on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Don was a career Army Public Affairs professional, leader, and mentor for many.
Upon graduating high school in 1969, Don joined the U.S. Army and immediately served in the Vietnam Conflict. His Army career continued for 21 years in Army Public Affairs, serving in Thailand, Texas, Alaska, Germany, and for five years at the Pentagon in Virginia. He retired from the Army as a Master Sergeant in 1990.
Don’s professional career continued in Government Civil Service at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He began his civil service career as the Editor of the Belvoir Eagle, continued as the Command Information Chief of Fort Belvoir, and culminated as the Director of Public Affairs.
Don trained and mentored countless Public Affairs professionals over the many years of his career and is a highly respected leader among other Public Affairs professionals around the world and a well-known public servant in the local Fort Belvoir community.
Don was born to Joseph Nathaniel Carr and Viola Mae Gilbreath, both of Walnut Springs, Texas, on June 27, 1951.
Don was preceded in death by his father Joseph Nathaniel Carr in July 2008, mother Viola Mae Carr (Gilbreath) in February 2001, sister Rita Jo Porter in September 2010, brother Gregory Virgil Carr in March 2000, and granddaughter Emily Megan Chaipan in April 2000.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Jirapa Noy Carr, sons Daniel Pracha Chaipan and Nathan Randall Carr, and daughter Jiranee Rita Carr Elter. Additionally, Don is survived by grandsons Joseph Chaipan, Matthew Chaipan, Charles Carr, Lane Elter, and Jonathan Elter; granddaughters Harmony Carr and Olivia Elter; and nephews Eric Martin, Vince Porter, and Adam Carr.
Services are being coordinated through Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, Virginia. There will be an open viewing on Monday, November 25, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at 4143 Dale Blvd.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 9:30 a.m. at Marine Memorial Chapel Quantico, 3251 Embry Loop, Quantico, VA 22134. Cemetery services will follow, at 11 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle.
The family is also planning a memorial service to be held at Fort Belvoir in early December.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.