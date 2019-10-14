Donald Ray Scroggins, 84 of Dumfries, VA., passed away early morning on 10-11-2019 in the comfort of his home.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA where a prayer service will be held at 4:00 PM. Interment will be held at a later date at Quantico National Cemetery.
For full obituary please go to www.piercefh.com.
