Doris Elaine Thompson, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in her home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will be on June 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery.
Mrs. Thompson was born June 12, 1927, in Arlington, Virginia, daughter of the late George Clayton Brown and Johnnie Colleen Sheets Brown. She retired after many dedicated years from the Fairfax Public School System as a Budget Analyst. She was a member of the American Legion Post 177 Ladies Auxiliary and loved playing Bingo and played up until about a year ago. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Mrs. Thompson was married to the late Douglas Keeler Thompson, Sr.
Surviving are two sons Douglas Keeler Thompson, Jr. and companion Janice Dunivan of Front Royal and Thomas John Thompson and wife Pam Davis of Colorado; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sons Richard Harris Thompson, Sr. and Ronald Clayton Thompson, Sr.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
