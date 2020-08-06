Doris Jean Utterback, age 79, of Manassas, VA passed away peacefully at home on Monday July 27, 2020 with her loving husband at her side. She was born on April 18, 1941 to the late Verda and Garland Brown in Washington, DC. She married John W. Utterback on March 24, 1961.
Doris was a kind loving person, she never met a stranger and never passed by a stray animal. Doris worked many years as a legal assistant. She was a talented bowler with many trophies to show. She spent countless hours in all weather conditions supporting her son and daughter in whatever sport or opportunity life presented. Doris was active in fundraising for the American Cancer Association. She was the provider of band-aids to all the neighborhood kids, saver of pets, both domestic and wild. She will be missed dearly by all those that loved her.
Doris is survived by her husband of 59 years John, her two children, son Jim and wife Toni Utterback of Virginia Beach, VA, daughter Laura and husband Chip Shannon of Warrenton, VA. Grandchildren Johnny Utterback and wife Peyton of Richmond, VA, Scott Utterback of Richmond, VA, Hannah Rice of Hoover, AL, step grandchildren Henry Rice, Bill Rice and Carmalita Starkey of WV. She is also survived by several nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth “Betty” and her husband Curtis DeCatur of Louisa, VA.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to caregiver Laurie for her care and compassion in always making her smile.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home 9609 Center St, Manassas, VA 20110. Interment will be private at a later date.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to your local Animal Shelter, your local Volunteer Fire Department, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or Alzheimer/Dementia Organization.
