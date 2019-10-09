Dorothy Burke Hawkins, 94, of Washington, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Washington Masonic Cemetery at 11 AM.
Mrs. Hawkins was born on April 14, 1925 in Washington, Virginia to the late Willis Gabriel and Elizabeth Davidson Burke. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Stewart W. Hawkins and Ronald Davidson Hawkins.
She was a councilwoman with the first all women town council in Washington, Virginia and retired in 1986 from the United States Postal Service.
Survivors include her grandson, Ronald D. Hawkins Jr.; great grandson, Matthew Hawkins and nephew, C. E. Giles, Jr.
