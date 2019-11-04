Duane H. York, 89, of Woodbridge, passed away October 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. Duane was born in Waupun,Wisconsin to the late Alta and Walter York. He was a veteran in the United States Army. After completing law school, Duane received an appointment as a United States Postal Inspector, for the United States Postal Office.
Mr. York is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bernice York; son, Andrew York of Redlands, California; daughter, VIcki Lambert of Atlanta, GA; step-daughters, Theresa Dischinger of Picayune, Mississippi, and Tracey Haney of Mesa, Arizona; and eight grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:30pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193.
