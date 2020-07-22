EDWARD MILTON McGLOTHLIN: APRIL 9, 1932-JUNE 26, 2020
Born and raised in the heart of Appalachia, Mr. McGlothlin arrived in Northern Virginia in 1958, with no formal education, no job in place, but with a wife, infant daughter and only basement lodging in a friends’ house awaiting him. He quickly got 3 jobs... delivering milk, delivering bread, and working in a pizza shop. In 1959 the owner of the pizza shop became ill and could not operate a newly opened restaurant in Dumfries, Virginia. He was impressed with Mr. McGlothlin’s work ethic and moral character and proffered him the business if Mr. McGlothlin took over the financial obligations. The McGlothlins moved to Dumfries, where they have lived since 1961, and he took over the business. He and his wife expanded the small family restaurant to a chain of seven with others in Quantico, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Culpeper, Waynesboro and Staunton. Despite the enormous success of the restaurant business Mr. McGlothlin sold the business, as well as other business ventures he was involved in, and decided to realize his dream, which was driving big rigs on the open roads and did so for over 30 years, being recognized annually for logging hundreds of thousands of miles safely. He was a Councilmember in the Town of Dumfries, Member of the Quantico Lions Club, President of the Dumfries Elementary PTA, Founding Director of the State Bank of Prince William County, President of the Fredericksburg Family Camping Club, responsible for the complete renovation and update of the Dumfries Elementary School, responsible for having a modern post office built in the Town of Dumfries, responsible for getting the first sidewalks installed along Route 1 in the Town of Dumfries, responsible for the construction of the Graham Park community pool, and, most importantly, and for what he would most want to be remembered, was an active member of the Triangle Baptist Church as well as an active volunteer at the Dumfries Methodist Church. Prince William County recognized Mr. McGlothlin along with his wife for their contributions to the County by Resolution in 2006 and the Town of Dumfries did same by dedicating a street honoring Mr. and Mrs. McGlothlin in 2019. Earlier this year he was also honored as a “Living Legend” for his civic involvement and community volunteerism. Flags in the community were flown at half staff in honor of Mr. McGlothlin from June 28th until July 3rd.
On the morning of June 26th Mr. McGlothlin went out to work in the yard and minutes later his wife looked out and saw him on the ground. She went out and asked if he fell and he responded “No, I fell asleep.” He smiled and said “I am falling asleep.” He passed shortly thereafter. He had stated often he never wanted to linger, he never wanted to be in a facility, and he wanted to pass before his wife. His family is grateful his prayers were answered in that he had a peaceful and painless exit from this world.
The son of John Milton and Christine McDonald McGlothlin, and the twin brother of Theodore Woodrow McGlothlin, Mr. McGlothlin is survived by the 65 year love of his life, best friend, business partner, and wife, Thelma Ruth McGlothlin, of Dumfries; one daughter, Teressa McGlothlin Scott, of Fairfax Station; one son, Jeffery Scott McGlothlin, of Mount Vernon, one granddaughter, Kellen Ruth Scott, of Fairfax; and two grandsons, Keith Edward Scott of Fairfax Station and Dr. Alexander J. McGlothlin, of Lexington, KY. He is also survived by one sister, Christine Jones of Falling Waters, WV, several McGlothlin and McDonald cousins as well as tens of nieces, nephews, second and third cousins. Interment will be in the family plot at the Dumfries Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Meadows Farms with the notation “McGlothlin Memorial” for contribution toward a memorial garden in the Town of Dumfries and the Dumfries Main Street Tree project. Mail to Tim Pearson, Meadows Farms, 42461 John Mosby Highway, Chantilly, Virginia 20152. Condolences may be sent to Mrs. McGlothlin at Post Office Box 464, Dumfries, Virgin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.