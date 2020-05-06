Edward T. Fadden of Fairfax passed away May 3 at the age of 67.
Mr. Fadden was born in Arlington, Virginia on Aug 29, 1952. He graduated from Annandale High School in 1970 and earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
He lived in North Carolina until 1991, when he moved back to the Northern Virginia area. Mr. Fadden worked for 37 years as a project manager and mechanical engineer on sites such as the Walter Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., the Goddard Space Flight Center in Beltsville, Md., and the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Survivors include his daughter, Katie Dozier, and granddaughter, Lydia Dozier, of Davidson, N.C.; two brothers, Tom Fadden of Richmond and Michael Fadden of Centreville; and three sisters, Karen Ferguson of Ashburn, Linda Stanton of Vienna and JoAnn Fadden-Potter of Ashburn.
Services will be private.
