El Metta Nethercutt, age 93, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away on October 22, 2020.
She was born in Snow Hill, North Carolina on October 30, 1926 to Ed Lehman Taylor and Pearl (Sauls) Taylor. Beloved wife of 72 years to Edward Harper Nethercutt. Loving mother of Ronald E. Nethercutt, Sr. (Patty). Dear sister of Carlton Taylor (Gaynelle) and Hugh Taylor (Buzi). Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey E. Willett (Anita), Ronald E. Nethercutt, Jr. (Jill), Scott Nethercutt (Mindy), Michael Vaillancourt (Melody), Theresa Chavez (Todd), Tibethia Willett, Tammy Vaillancourt. Great grandmother of Katie Roper (Steven), Jakob Willett, Ryan Nethercutt (Jane), Amara Nethercutt, Caylin Nethercutt (Alex), Brandt Nethercutt, Dolan Nethercutt, Emma Scull, Audrey Scull, Lishan Willett, Peyton Vaillancourt, Reagan Vaillancourt, Brody Vaillancourt, Braydon Vaillancourt, Beau Vaillancourt. Great-great grandmother of Malakai Carcamo and Gabriel Ortiz. Aunt of Bobbie Nethercutt. El Metta was predeceased by her husband Edward Nethercutt, daughter Diane Willett, as well as her brother Linwood Taylor
El Metta was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and aunt. She was kind, generous and welcomed everyone she met with open arms. She was an example to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
After High School, she moved to the DC/Metro area. While in the DC/Metro area she worked at the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover, and at two Montgomery Ward department store locations. She and her husband opened Woodbridge Glass Company in 1964. Her passions were her family, the company and art. She was a talented artist and anyone that visited her home was given a tour of her paintings, which are hanging throughout her home.
She was hard working, strong willed and had a sharp intelligence, all contributing to her being a pioneer in the work force. She set the example of balance between being a wife, mother, and business professional. El Metta was a charter member of the Soroptimist International of Woodbridge since 1977. She was a club delegate from 1978 - 1980 and from 1991 - 1994. El Metta is their last Life Member.
A celebration of El Metta's life will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, VA 22193 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:30 pm. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Edward at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172 at 2:00 pm. Due to the unprecedented circumstances caused by Covid-19 we ask that all attendees over the age of 10 to please wear a mask at all times and to practice social distancing. Services will be limited to 60 guest at both the funeral home and Quantico National Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org
