Elizabeth Grace Bennett, 25, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend, left this world unexpectedly on December 20, 2019 at her home in Austin, Texas to join Jesus in Heaven.
Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Elizabeth was a military brat who travelled with her parents to Okinawa where she studied Japanese culture and learned to speak Japanese fluently. She attended pre-school and kindergarten at Gushikawa Hanazono Yochien Japanese School. Upon return to America at age 6, Elizabeth attended and graduated from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary Middle School in Triangle, VA., Pope John Paul the Great High School in Dumfries, VA, and she also attended Germana Community College and Northern Virginia Community College.
Elizabeth loved Jesus, adored her family and friends, and was always willing to lend help to anyone who needed her. She enjoyed many kinds of music, especially Christian music, praying, playing with her nieces and nephews, joking with her brother and sisters, playing softball, working out at the gym, and running. We will always remember Elizabeth’s caring eyes, brilliant, infectious smile, her contagious laugh, her caring personality, her quick wit, and her intelligence. When you think of Elizabeth, celebrate the good memories. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.Elizabeth had planned one day to become a Police Officer and specialize in assisting women and men who were victims of sexual assault. She was a true empath.
Elizabeth is survived by her parents Paul and Laurie Bennett of Triangle, VA; her brother Jarrod Bennett of Washington, D.C.; sister Kate Araujo (Tony) of San Antonio, Texas; sister Maria Harley (Thomas) of San Antonio; her nephews, Christian Araujo, Ethan Araujo, Caleb Araujo, Briggs Harley; her nieces, Kierra Araujo, Jane Harley, Rei Harley, and her faithful and beloved dog, Oakley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the Rape Abuse Incest National Network (RAINN) charities.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.