Elizabeth Howard better known as Betty, Betty Boop, Movin’ on Betty, Mom and Grandma left this world for heaven on September 10, 2020.
Born in 1933, Betty was preceded in death by parents Leo and Margaret (McCaw) Snyder and a sister, Mary Virginia Bunting. She leaves behind a sister Rosalie Comisky of Ewing, NJ and brother Thomas Snyder of Lake City, SD, and children Cheryl Howard of Maysville, NC, Kathi Howard of St. Petersburg, FL, Pamela Howard of Clayton, NC, Michael Howard and wife Lisa of Nokesville, VA, David Howard of Murrells Inlet. SC, and Colleen Esposito and husband Marc of St Petersburg, FL, 28 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Betty was the strongest woman we know. Schoolyard defender, love bringer, friend to everyone she met, Betty had an enormous impact on the world around her. We are grateful for all the calls and messages from her many friends in her last days. Thank you to all who offered love and support.
Betty enjoyed sports and was a great fastpitch softball pitcher for Rider College where she graduated. She loved her fami- ly, friends and crafts and wore many pro- fessional hats through the years including Homemaker, Cashier, Bookkeeper, Optician, and Realtor. She also loved living in her RV and drove it to her summer house in May 2020. Pretty impressive for the ripe age of 87!
Betty was known to start crafting her handmade treasures for next year’s Christ- mas as soon as the boxes were cleared from the current one. She was sure that every- one celebrating Christmas with her family received a gift, so they felt loved and included. Ceramics, jewelry, hand-sewn gifts, quilts, woodcraft, stained glass wonders were created with love and it showed in each carefully thought out gift for her 50+ family members. If she couldn’t build it, she’d buy it, because what she cared the most about was seeing her family happy.
Betty shared her talents with people along the way. She led the craft classes at her beloved Manassas, VA Senior Center and judged for the Prince William Fair craft exhibits, which had bestowed her with numerous prizes over the years.
Betty wanted to be a gift to this world even after she was gone and will be creating life through a tree planting in Boones Mill, VA on September 19, 2020.
Her family already misses her terribly.
