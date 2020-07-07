Elwood Burton “Woody” Lester, 77, of Stanardsville, Va. passed away on Friday, July 03, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 20, 1942 to the late John Lewis Lester and Cloa Agnes Blankenship Lester. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Halsey Lester, Claude Lester, Paul Lester; and sister, Nellie Thomas.
Woody was owner/operator of several service stations located in the Northern Virginia area. He was a member of Virginia Gasoline Retailers Association, Prince William Softball Association, any sports where the grandchildren were playing volleyball, soccer, and softball. Woody was a lifetime Redskins fan.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Mullins Lester; four daughters, Tresia Ferguson and husband Harold, Denise Monts and husband Sean, Jennifer Goins and husband Steve, and Paula Stafford and husband Jeffrey; brother, Gentry “Buddy” Lester; sister, Beulah “Beut” Yost; 15 grandchildren and their respective spouses, and 23 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on July 18. 2020 at Stanardsville Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Wendall Lamb and Pastor Cary Lane.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leukemia Society, Stanardsville Baptist Church, or Children’s Miracle Network.
