Emily Grace Navarra, age 6, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, VA.
She was born on October 21, 2013 in Manassas, VA to Bryan Richard and Christina Marie (Earley) Navarra.
Emily was a ray of sunshine and an absolute blessing to anyone who met her. She had an infectious personality that was just contagious. She fought a long, hard four-year battle against brain cancer. She fought hard through it all and kept a smile on her face the entire time. She is exemplary of what a good-hearted person should be.
Emily is survived by her mother Christina Navarra, her father Bryan Navarra, her brothers Christopher Lawson, Ryan Navarra and Liam Navarra. She is also survived by her grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and countless other relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, as well as a memorial service.
Flowers are welcome but donations to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Emily are also welcome. St Jude was like a second home to Emily.
Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.