Ezekiel Josiah Gales, 22 of Dumfries, VA. On June 8, 2020, God dispatched an angel to one of His chosen vessels to let him know that his assignments here on earth had been completed. The angels order was for Ezekiel Josiah Gales, to take flight to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Ezekiel entered this life's journey on January 30, 1998 in the Bronx, New York to Rose and Leslie Gales Sr. He received his education in the Prince William County school system and graduated from Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, Virginia in 2016. Ezekiel was baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ in 2015, at God's Living Word Church in Dumfries, Virginia, where he played the drums as a little child. As he grew in the Lord, so did his love for his craft. Ezekiel enjoyed working and helping others and would often lend a hand to a neighbor or a friend. He found happiness in just being himself. Ezekiel would have said, "don't write a sad story about me, I can't relate. If you know me, I would say, where's your faith. If you know me, you know that I enjoyed a good laugh, and it would make you laugh too....". In his list of places of employment, his greatest delight was at Prince William Home Improvement Company, in Woodbridge, Virginia, where Ezekiel was one of the top Canvas Salesman. He recently passed his high security clearance and was awaiting his hiring date to work for the United States Government. God instead, promoted Ezekiel to a higher calling of God in Christ Jesus.
Ezekiel leaves to carry out his legacy, his Parents, Leslie Gales Sr. and Rose Gales, sisters, Nakia Gales, Daree Gales, Bree Gales, and brother, Isaiah Gales and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A life celebration service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Dumfries Cemetery, Dumfries, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.