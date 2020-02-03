Fay Arlene Engel, 80 of Woodbridge VA died at her home surrounded by her family on January 30, 2020.
She was born in Pennsylvania in 1939 to the late Harvey and Grace Krapp (nee Klinger). Fay loved to sew and enjoyed machine embroidery. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and her dog, Dessie.
Fay is survived by her loving husband, Donald Engel; her three children, Kim Ploger (Dave), Steve Engel (Annette) and Cindy Morris (Dan); her sister, Marion Upton. She is also survived by her six cherished grandchildren, Beth Ploger, Steven Engel, Mike Ploger, Paige Engel, Jacob Morris, and Josh Morris.
A life celebration service will be celebrated at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City VA 22193 on Sunday, February 16,2020 at 1 p.m.
