Former Dranesville supervisor candidate Phillips dies at 85

Barbara Phillips, a former ballet dancer and interpreter who once ran for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, died in her sleep Feb. 11 at age 85.
Phillips – a resident of Arlington at the time of her death – was born Bárbara Eleanora Hübner-Vidal in Santiago, Chile, on June 16, 1934. Because of her father’s diplomatic career, she was raised in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Cuba and Australia, as well as in New York and Los Angeles. She was educated at Liceo No. 1 in Santiago and the University of Chile, where she majored in dance and joined the Chilean National Ballet.
Phillips came to the U.S. in 1956 to join a professional ballet company, but instead became an interpreter working on contract for the U.S. State Department and the Organization of American States. In 1960, she became the first regular staff member hired by the Interamerican Development Bank in Washington, D.C., her family said.
Phillips met her future husband, Rufus Phillips III, in El Salvador in 1960; they married three months later. After marrying, Barbara Phillips continued to work as a contract interpreter for the Interamerican Development Bank, OAS and State Department.
She gave birth to two children while living in McLean, then went with her husband and their children to Saigon, where from 1962 to 1963 he was assistant director for rural affairs in the U.S. Agency for International Development mission, focused on counterinsurgency in Vietnam.
Phillips resumed interpreting after the family returned to the United States in 1963 and the State Department’s Office of Language Services in 1985 hired her as a diplomatic interpreter. She was fluent in English and Spanish and could translate from Portuguese and French into English or Spanish.
She interpreted on occasion for U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and William Clinton. Phillips’ favorite was President Bush because of his personal kindness, her family said. Bush always ensured she was served at state dinners, where she sat behind him, and if waiters were slow in giving her water, he would give her his own glass.
Phillips’ duties included many government missions to Central American nations, some of which were risky because of turmoil there. During a visit to Managua, Nicaragua, Phillips was leaving the airport in the back of a vehicle with the assistant secretary of state seated in front. Phillips was the first to notice an attempted fire-bomb attack by the angry mob surrounding the car, and she alerted the Secret Service agent beside her, who leapt out and tackled the attacker, her family said.
“She was the bravest damn woman I ever knew,” her husband said.
When Phillips retired in December 1995, State Department officials gave her a Superior Honor Award for 30 years’ service as a private contractor and staff member.
Phillips also became active in McLean’s community affairs while serving with the State Department. She was elected to the McLean Community Center Governing Board in 1979 and served through 1985. Phillips led efforts to expand the center with a theater, art center and community meeting rooms.
She also chaired a planning group for McLean’s Community Business Center, where she obtained county funding and persuaded owners of the Exxon station to bury utility lines at the site and illuminate the property using lights under the roof of the gas-pump islands, her husband said.
“She was quite a force in McLean,” he said.
Phillips’ husband served as Dranesville District supervisor from 1972 to 1975. She unsuccessfully ran in 1999 as a Democrat against Supervisor Stuart Mendelsohn (R-Dranesville), earning 9,239 votes to Mendelsohn’s 13,689.
The campaign’s key issue was the potential redevelopment of the Evans Farm Inn property, which Phillips opposed.
“The issue didn’t have legs in Great Falls and Herndon,” Mendelsohn said.
Phillips enjoyed gardening, politics, visual art, ballet and opera. From 1993 to 1994, she designed and she and her husband built a second home in Charlotte County, Va., on part of “Gravel Hill,”the farm where he had grown up. The house, called Cedar Grove, “became a center of joy for her children, grandchildren and the family dogs,” family members wrote. “Monarch butterflies, lightning bugs, a hawk called ‘Buddy’ [and] an army of hummingbirds coexisted with rabbits and squirrels around the yard.”
Phillips was predeceased by her older brother, Manuel Eduardo Hübner II, and older sister, Alma Hübner.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rufus C. Phillips III; children Rufus C. Phillips IV of Richmond, Anne Phillips Schelle of Ruxton, Md., Edward Dean Phillips of San Francisco and Patricia Phillips Shields of Falls Church; her sister, Carla Hübner-Kraemer, of Washington, D.C., and her brother, Douglas Hübner, of Santiago, Chile; a nephew, Carlos Hübner Arteta, of New York City; and grandchildren Colfax Phillips, Megan Phillips, Alexandra Schelle, Amelia Schelle, Leidy Shields and Carlos Shields. Also by
Phillips will be buried in a private ceremony in Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 29. The family will hold an open celebration of her life on March 1 at 2 p.m. at the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Planned Parenthood of Washington, D.C., or its national organization, or to the Nature Conservancy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.