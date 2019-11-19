Frances Virginia Hudson, 94, of Rappahannock County, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Royal Haven Assisted Living.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Flint Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive guests between 10 and 11 A.M. at the cemetery before the service starts.
Frances was born on May 7, 1925 in Rappahannock County to the late Wilbert and Hattie Lillard. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Granville Hudson; one son, Larry Clark and his wife Gloria; one grandson, Larry Landon Clark; her four brothers and her two sisters.
Surviving Frances are her son, Barry Hudson and his partner Roxanne of Front Royal, two daughters, Kathy Hudson of Flint Hill and Madeline Herndon of Front Royal; and three grandsons, Gary Clark, Brian Herndon and Stacy Herndon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stacy Herndon, Brian Herndon, Gary Clark and Steve Lillard.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, and flowers can be sent to the funeral home at 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.
