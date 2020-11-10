Garland Belle Fincham Sealock

Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.