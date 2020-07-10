George Bruce Lewis, 63, of Spring Grove, VA died July 5, 2020. He was the son of LeNoir H. Lewis and the late Mary Jane Thomas Lewis.
George grew up in Manassas, VA and was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. George was the Manager at Chippokes State Park, he was known as the fossil man, more specifically the shark tooth man. He was the collector of artifacts, including sharks teeth, whale teeth and many other fossils. He was an avid photographer, having several of his pictures in the Chippokes Visitor Center and on Chippokes web site. George was an avid boater and was known for walking the beach on any given day.
Besides his father, George is survived by his high school sweetheart Kim; they were together for 46 years and married for 41 years; daughter Brandice Richards; son Adam Adrick Lewis; grandson Asher Andrick Richards; brother James Lewis; sisters Suzanne Gainey and Lisa Crossman; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel. A celebration of life service will be held at Guilford Heights Beach on July 18, 2020 at 6 PM. Please bring covered dish. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
