It is with great sorrow that the family of George Swett announces his death after a long battle with 9/11 related illness. George was born in Mt. View, California to his parents, George E. Swett II and Marilyn Miller Swett, who preceded him in death. He is survived by AWESOME sisters, Shannon Nelson and Sharon Swett-Brahin, brother-in-law Ross Brahin and nephew, Austin Brahin.
George fulfilled an absolute lifelong dream of becoming a fireman. He worked with the Arlington County Fire Department from 1983 and retired in 2005. George was an AFCD 9/11 first responder to the Pentagon serving in Logistics, a life time member of the Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group (SMRG) and Search and Rescue (SAR), worked with Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue and was a fire warden for Rappahannock County. He dedicated his life to the service of others and received numerous awards and commendations.
When he wasn’t on rescue missions or fighting forest fires, he spent his free time camping with his family and hiking in the Shenandoah National Park greeting fellow hikers and offering help and advice. And tormenting his sisters.
There will be a celebration of George’s life at a future date.
