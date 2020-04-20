Gilbert Lee Ramey, age 76, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 in Manassas, Virginia with his family by his side.
Gilbert was born on November 4, 1943 in Grundy, Virginia to Obra and Ora Ramey. He grew up in Grundy, Virginia and entered the Air Force immediately following high school. Gilbert was proud to be an American veteran. After the Air Force, Gilbert dedicated the next 31 years of his life to the City of Alexandria Fire Department as a professional firefighter. Upon retiring, he found joy in being an active member of the Arlington-Fairfax Izaak Walton Chapter. For the past 16 years, he enjoyed volunteering his time at Izaak Walton and going daily to visit with his friends. Gilbert’s favorite past times were fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. Gilbert will be dearly missed and will always be remembered for his friendly disposition and wonderful sense of humor. He was a kind, genuine person who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Gilbert is survived by Barbara Payne, his partner of 38 years; Lisa Ramey, his daughter, and her spouse Mark Long; Shannon Ramey-Kull, his daughter, and her spouse, Rick Kull; Hillary Johnson and Abigail Kull, his two beloved granddaughters; three brothers, two sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to uncertain times, a public viewing will not be held; however, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (Location and time to be determined.)
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Capital Caring Health in Gilbert’s name. Mail to Capital Caring Health Resource Development, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Headquarters/Suite 600, Falls Church, VA 22042.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.