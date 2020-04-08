Giuseppa “Josie” Russo, age 67, passed away on April 5, 2020 at her residence in Nokesville, Virginia.
She was born on March 14, 1953 in Italy to the late Salvatore and Rosalia (Troia) Mannino.
Josie was the Owner and Head Baker of cakes at Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant, Haymarket, VA.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Giuseppe Russo of Nokesville, VA; three children: Gioacchino Russo and wife Jenny of Winter Park, FL; Connie Rogers and husband Samuel of Marshall, VA; and Salvatore Russo of Warrenton, VA; grandchildren: Austin Rogers and wife Katie, Jacob Rogers, Olivia Rogers, Gabriel Rogers, Jack Russo, Joe Russo and Mia Russo; great grandchildren: Gracelynn, Carson and Jaxson Rogers; one sister: Stephanie Grigoli of Newark, DE; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Private family entombment will take place at Stonewall Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com
