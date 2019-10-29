Harry ‘Bo’ Reid Cummings, son of Harry Lee Cummings and the late Emma Adelia Baughman, passed away peacefully at his Woodbridge home on October 19, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1950 in Denver, Colorado, and his family moved around due to his father’s work as an FBI agent, living in Alexandria, Detroit, and Virginia Beach. Bay Island in Virginia Beach was seen as ‘home’, and he graduated from Frank Cox High School.
Harry graduated from the University of Richmond, and spent his summers working as a first mate on a fishing boat in Virginia Beach. Harry Entered on Duty with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on May 2, 1973. He served in the Norfolk, Jacksonville, and San Francisco Field Offices before transferring to FBI Headquarters in 1979, where he met his wife of 35 years, Joyce M. Witter. Harry retired from the FBI on January 3, 2013 and maintained on-going friendships with his coworkers.
A long-time member of the Woodbridge Church of the Brethren since 1986, Harry served as Board Chair, Treasurer and Deacon. He was also a long-time member of the Homeville Hunt Club since 1958, where he served on the Board and as Treasurer. However, he would sometimes miss part of the hunting season due to his daughter Kimberly’s soccer games. Harry cherished his many friendships through the church, club and soccer.
Harry is survived by his wife Joyce M. Cummings, daughter Kimberly M. Cummings (Arlington, VA), his father Harry L. Cummings (Suffolk, VA), sister Sarahlee ‘Sarie’ McLaughlin (Falls Church, VA), along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Capital Caring Hospice, Parkinson’s Foundation, and Inova Heart and Vascular Institute of Fairfax.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11am at the Woodbridge Church of the Brethren (13300 Millwood Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191).
