Henrietta Maria Pelcer Kendall passed away on August 29, 2020 at the Birmingham Green Nursing Home, Manassas Virginia. She was 90 years old, the mother of six children, Helen, Joyce, Douglas Jr., Rosalie, Kent and Richard. Grandmother to 13 grandchildren, Mikey, Bobby, Daniel, Laura, Allison, Kelley, Ashley, Brianna, Clarissa, David, Jacob, Emily and Lianne and Great Grandmother to Celia and Abby.
Henrietta Maria Pelcer Kendall was born July 31, 1930 in Manhattan, New York the daughter of Cecilia Rose DeFex and William Pelcer. She was the eldest of seven children: Legia, Rosie, Billy, Carlos, Bobby and Helen. She married Douglas Arthur Kendall on May 28, 1955.
Please join her friends and family in celebration of Henrietta at Colonial Funeral Home, 201 Edwards Ferry Road, NE, Leesburg, VA 20176 on September 9, 2020 from 6-8pm, for a viewing. Mass and funeral services will be at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 101 Oakcrest Manor Drive, Leesburg VA 20176 at 10am on September 10, 2020. Burial service will follow at St. John Cemetery.
