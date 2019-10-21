Henry Barnett “H.B.” Wood, Jr., 87, of Woodville, VA died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Charlottesville, VA on October 31, 1931 to the late Henry Barnett Wood, Sr. and Julia Alice Quaintance Wood.
He graduated from Sperryville High School. He was a farmer, an orchardist, President of the Rappahannock Mutual Insurance Country, and a Rappahannock County Supervisor. He was practical, analytical, and of unwavering opinion. He did not need opinion polls to shape his thoughts. He was a principled man who was conservative in his personal life and views regarding the role of government, but he was liberal with his love for his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who took great pleasure in actively participating in his grandchildren’s lives.
H.B. is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Ann Blanton Wood, his son, Henry B. Wood, III (Angela), and grandchildren, Julia K. Wood and Henry B. Wood, IV.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
A graveside committal will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery, Co Road 618, Hawlin Road, Woodville, VA. A time for remembrance and fellowship will immediately follow the committal at his Red Oak Mountain Overlook, 319 Red Oak Mountain Road, Woodville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Road #319, Warrenton, VA 20186 and Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 178, Sperryville, VA 22740.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.