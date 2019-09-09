Hugh Irey Furmage, 90, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at Capitol Care Hospice, following complications from a stroke. He was preceded in death by his parents, George E Furmage and Alice M. Furmage, and three siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Emily L. Furmage, of Falls Church, a daughter, Deborah F. Massie (Jim) of Amissville, Virginia, a son, Douglas A. Furmage, of Falls Church, a grandson, David H. Massie of Culpeper and a granddaughter, Caroline M. T. Massie ( Richard DeJarnette) of Richmond.
Born and raised in Washington DC, Hugh graduated from Eastern High School, and received a BS in Business from Southeastern University. He retired from Western Electric Telephone Company in Arlington. Hugh was an avid sports fan, and was a high school football referee for 36 years, in addition to being a baseball umpire for several years. He was an elder at First Christian Church, Falls Church, Virginia and was a member of Macon-Ware Masonic Lodge for over fifty years. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. for the Visitation, followed by the 11:00 am service, at First Christian Church, 6165 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church. Virginia. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome and appreciated in loving memory of Hugh to First Christian Church, Falls Church, Virginia. Arrangements are being made through National Funeral Home, Falls Church.
