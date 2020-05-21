DWAYNE EDDIE GONSORCIK
May 26, 1974 - April 26, 2013
Happy 46th Birthday on May 26th to you our dear Dwayne
Dwayne, seven years ago you were suddenly called to heaven.
Your memory is our keepsake with which we will never part.
God has you in his keeping.
We have you in our hearts.
Our prayers are with you and please pray for us as well.
We miss and love you more every day
Dad, Mom & Tom (siblings) twin brother Wayne & Tara, Jane & Bruce, Ann & Kevin, Williliam, Cindy & Chris, Carin and Bob, Shaun and Melissa and your extended family and friends
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.