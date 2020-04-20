In Memory of Dwayne Eddie Gonsorcik
7th Year of Remembrance
May 26, 1974 - April 26, 2013
Dwayne, seven years have passed on April 26th since your journey to heaven.
We still feel your presence and love you more every day. The love and kindness
you generated to us will be everlasting. We miss and love you more than
ever and we send our prayers. Please say a prayer for us too.
May you rest in peace and know how much you are loved.
Dad, Mom & Tom, twin brother Wayne, Tara, Jane, Bruce, Ann, Kevin, William and all of our extended family and friends.
