On May 19, 2020, Iris June Mumma (Pratt) of Indianapolis, Indiana has gone home to be with her husband, family and friends that have gone before. Iris was born in Harrow, Middlesex, England on July 28, 1939 to Bertram V. and Madeleine M.R. (Barrett) Pratt. Iris was a small child when England became the target of German invasion in WWII, so she lived to experience air raids and the impact of war on her family and country. She completed secondary school in 1955, and then met her American husband Roberts J. Mumma, stationed at Riislip AFB, London, from 1956 to 1959. She continued to support Roberts as he served in the US Air Force military reserves for 33 more years.
Iris gave life to three children (all living): Jeanine (David) Mikell and granddaughter Sarah, Steven (Kathy) Mumma and granddaughters Abigail and Olivia; and Roberts Mumma II (fiancé Victoria White) and grandsons Jacob and Mitchell Mumma. She is survived by her sister Denise (Tony) Wightman, as well as her aunts Gillian Woolsley, June (Barrett) Underwood and Pamela Martin. Iris also left behind a dear friend, Michael Van Benton, of Robin Run Village, Indianapolis, who was an important part of Iris’s and the Mikell family’s life, and longtime family friends Janet and Richard Romine of Warrenton, Va.
Iris worked in retail management for Montgomery Ward in Manassas, Va and sales at JC Penney in Fairfax, Va. She was an avid lover of art and music, painting many watercolors and oils and attending concerts by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
Iris worshipped at St. Monica Parish, Indianapolis, IN. Services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to travel and gather.
Offerings in her remembrance can be made to help artists out of work at https://charity.gofundme.com/donate/project/indianapolis-artist-relief-fund/artscouncil ofindiana.
May her soul rest in everlasting peace and happiness with our Lord, Jesus Christ and all who have gone before.
