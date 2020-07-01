COLUMBIA, S.C. - Irving Rion Alvey died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Frederick H. Alvey; her three sons, Frederick H. “Ricky” Alvey, Jr., Aubrey Randolph “Randy” Alvey and Holbrook “Rion” Alvey; sister, Mary Berry Wittenburg; brother-in-law, Phillip Wittenburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Irving, nicknamed “Doodie,” was born December 24, 1924, in Columbia, the daughter of the late A. Holbrook “Happy” Rion and Willowdene B. Elliott Rion. She was educated in Columbia, graduating from Dreher High School and the University of South Carolina. She received a Master’s degree from the University of Chicago, while living in the area with her husband “Hamp,” who is a retired FBI agent. Irving taught High School English in Virginia, Missouri and Illinois, and retired from Midlands Technical College in Columbia. She received her Phi Beta Kappa Key from USC and was president of the Tri Delta Sorority.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Aubrey and Wallace Rion; and sister, Mrs. Alva Lumpkin.
Memorials may be made to St. Martin’s-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Avenue, Columbia, SC 29206; or a charity of one’s choice. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
