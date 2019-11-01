Jackie Wayne Henderson, 76 of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away October 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jackie was known to his friends as “Lil Jack”.
Jackie is survived by his two sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Stella Henderson; His brothers John Henderson and Robert Henderson; and his sister, Patsy Armentrout.
He had a brief period serving his country in the Army and then had a long career (50 years) working as a truck driver.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie’s name to https://www.garysinisefoundation.org
A visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on October 31, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. Burial will take place at 1:00pm on November 1, 2019 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Covington, Virginia.
