It is with great sadness that the family of James D’Alessandro announces his passing on March 14, 2020 at the age of 65. James is lovingly remembered by his family, his Castleton family, and many friends. He is predeceased by his parents John and Ruth D’Alessandro. He is survived by his brothers John and David and his sisters Sara and Ruth. James is also survived by his daughter Becky and grandsons Jacob and Nathan.
A memorial service in memory of James will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Forest Grove Baptist Church, 258 Forest Grove Road, Amissville, VA 20106.
For anyone who wishes to make a memorial donation in Jim’s memory, please make it to the Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL). The address is P.O. Box 376, Amissville, VA 20106.
