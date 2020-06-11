James David Cauthon, known as David to his family and friends, passed away at home in Arlington, VA on Sunday, May 26, 2020. He was 67 years old. David was born March 6, 1953. David was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth (Todd) Cauthon in 2001, his father, George James Cauthon in 2010. David is survived by sisters Bernita Cauthon and Sharon Cauthon of Kansas City, MO; aunts Jaunita Cauthon Howe of Raytown, MO, Vera Cauthon Estes of Clinton, MO, Grace Cauthon Bausch of Florida, Helen Anderson Cauthon Paur of Appleton City and uncle Richard Cauthon of Kansas City, MO; cousins, neighbors and beloved friends. David was a 33 Degree Mason.
David attended grades 1-12 in Odessa, MO graduating with the class of 1971. Active in many school activities David lettered in football and track. David was selected as a 4-H Delegate and his reward was an all-expense paid bus trip to Washington, DC. David attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg and graduated with a degree in accounting in 1975. David took a semester off from school to help build the family’s house at George’s home place on Kings Prairie. During this time, David attended all of his sisters’ Osceola High School basketball games, both home and away. David moved to Kansas City and worked for the US Department of Agriculture. David transferred to Washington, DC in 1979. A life-long learner, David became a CPA and continued his education at George Mason University. David took advantage of all the cultural and historic sites around Washington, DC and began his life-long love with visiting historic battlefields including all of the Revolutionary War and Civil War battlefields. David traveled a lot while working for the US Department of Agriculture – Grain Futures Task Force. David also worked for the Office of Personnel Management. David retired in 2012 as a Systems Accountant for the US Capital Police. David worked his way up from a GS-2 to the Senior Executive Service (SES) which is an extraordinary accomplishment.
David’s love of traveling and adventure continued and included a white water rafting trip and trips to Europe. David attended many performances at Wolftrap and the National Theater. David especially loved bluegrass music. David remained a fan of the Kansas City Royals traveling every year to Baltimore to see them play the Orioles. He was also a devoted fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. David’s recent passion was NASCAR. David’s desire was to be brought back to Missouri and be buried next to his Mom and Dad at Kings Prairie. His earthly travels and adventures are over and he will, at last, be at rest and at peace. Welcome home, David.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1pm at the Sheldon Funeral Home in Osceola, MO with Mason Commitment Ceremony. Burial will be in Kings Prairie Cemetery. David requested no flowers please and, if you would like to, please feel free to send donations in his name to the Kings Prairie Cemetery Association. Cards can be sent: Sharon J. Cauthon, 7944 NE 54th St., Kansas City, MO 64119 or Bernita Cauthon, 4200 Tracy Ave., Apt. 209, Kansas City, MO 64110.
