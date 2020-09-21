James “Floyd” Lilly Sr., 77, of Chester Gap, Virginia was called home by his Lord and Savior on Thursday September 3, 2020 at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
There was a gathering of friends and family on Thursday September 10, at Chester Gap Bap- tist Church at 10AM followed immediately by a celebration of life at 11AM by Pastor Roger Or- man. Interment with military honors followed the service at the Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap. After interment family and friends were invited back to the church for a time of food and fellowship.
Floyd was born on December 16, 1942 in El- lison, West Virginia, to the late Oliver Esker and Maude Emma Lilly. He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Floyd is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty Williams Lilly of Chester Gap; one son, Jim Lilly and wife Diana Leigh of South Riding, Virginia; one daughter, An- gela Davis and husband Billy of Browntown, Virginia; two sisters Macie Welch and Frances Palmer; three grandchildren, Lauren Lilly, Logan Davis, and Nicholas Da- vis; one great granddaughter, Anekah Lilly; four step grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Floyd was an active member of Chester Gap Baptist Church. He graduated from Rappahannock County High School in 1964. After high school he joined the United States Army 101st Airborne Division. During his time in combat he was wounded. He spent the next eighteen months at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Wash- ington, D.C. recuperating. Floyd was awarded service medals including the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal w. Device 1960, Combat Infantryman Badge and the Parachutist Badge. He was very proud of his service to our country and said many times that he would do it all over again. After his discharge Floyd worked as a carpenter and then at the United States Postal Service in Front Royal, Virginia, where he retired after serving for 26 years.
Pallbearers were Randy Williams, Greg Williams, Charles Frazier, Earl Wil- liams, Ronnie Morris, and Kevin Rickers. Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Da- vis and Nicholas Davis.
You loved to talk and never met a stranger. We will miss you and your bear hugs deeply. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to you. Our family has been so blessed to have you. You have enriched all our lives! Your memories are treasures that we will store in our hearts forever. We know that your pain is gone now and that one day we will meet again in heaven.
Contributions in memory of Floyd can be made to the Chester Gap Baptist Church, 41 Waterfall Rd., Chester Gap, VA 22623 or to the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire department, 42 Waterfall Rd., Chester Gap, VA 22623.
“Well done, good and faithful servant....enter into the joy of your master.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.