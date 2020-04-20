James Stanley Randall, 73, of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, went to be with the Lord on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020.
He was born March 12, 1947 in Dumfries, VA to the late Sherwood and Fannie (Sullivan) Randall. James joined the Navy at 18 years old where he served as a First Class Supply on the U.S.S. Yorktown. He retired from the Navy in 2007. He was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, FL where he worked as a Financial Planner with New York Life. He retired to Daytona Beach Shores in 2014.
He is survived by his wife Susan Randall, his daughters: Michelle Thornton, Kimberley Randall, Courtney Randall, Elizabeth Graham, his son: James Stanley Randall II, and 15 grandchildren.
A Military Service will be conducted at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.