Died on Friday September 27, 2019 in Henrico Virginia surrounded by her loving family. Jane is preceded in death by her husband Edward W. Fraley, her parents Warfield and Rowena Brawner as well as her sister Elizabeth Elam. Jane is survived by her two sons Edward Scott Fraley and his wife Laurie, Michael Wallace Fraley and Lori, 3 grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren.
Jane was born and raised in Virginia. She and her husband opened Dumfries Discount Furniture Store in the 1950's and she operated it for more than 40 years. She is also a Past President of the Quantico Lioness Club, as well as a member of Dumfries United Methodist Church.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 beginning at 1:00 at Dumfries United Methodist Church 3890 Cameron Street, Dumfries VA 22026 with interment to follow at Dumfries Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Dumfries United Methodist Church. The family wishes to thank Ali of Encompass Hospice for his service.
Local funeral arrangements are being handled by Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193 online condolences may be sent to www.mountcastle.net
