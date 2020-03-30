Janet A. Osborne, age 66, passed away on March 28, 2020 at Novant Health Haymarket Medical Center in Haymarket, VA.
She was born on September 23, 1953 in Washington, D.C. to Melvin and Barbara (McGaha) Swann.
Janet loved music, movies and her pets, especially her dogs, cats and fish. She like working out at Planet Fitness. She enjoyed most of all her grandchildren. Janet worked at Spotsylvania Animal Shelter.
Predeceased by her parents; two brothers: Stuart Swann and Mark Rawl
Survivors include her significant other and best friend: Tom Carter; son: Jonathan Osborne; brothers: Steven Swann, Jeff Swann and James H. Rawl, Jr; grandchildren: Mia and Lilly Osborne.
All Services will be private, and burial will take place at Stonewall Memory Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers or you may donate to Spotsylvania Animal Shelter, 450 Tv Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com
