Jerry Don Morris, 60, of Haymarket, Virginia passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday August 14, 2020. Jerry was born in Fort Worth, Texas and was the son of Donald Morris and Patricia Kennedy.
Jerry was married to Julie Grimm Morris on May 23, 1997 in Haymarket, Virginia. They shared 25 beautiful years and a wonderful life together.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Julie Grimm Morris; his daughter Amy Beach; his four grandchildren BobbiJo, Audrey, Owen, and Collin Beach; his son-in-law Randy Beach; and his mother Patricia Kennedy of Fort Worth, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father Donald Morris and his brother Mark Morris.
Jerry worked as an electrical utility designer in the distribution engineering department for Northern Virginia Electric Corporative in Gainesville, Virginia for twenty-one years. He loved his job as well as his coworkers.
Jerry was a simple man who loved spending lazy afternoons and evenings with the love of his life and their two dogs; hunting with his father-in-law and brother-in-law; driving around in his Hemi; laughing at his grandchildren; being wrapped around his daughter’s little finger; and rooting for anyone who was playing against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerry was fiercely loved by his friends and family and will be sorely missed by all who had the good fortune of ever knowing him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.