John B. Browning passed away on July 14, 2020, at the age of 80 at his home in Charlottesville, Va. He was born in 1940 in Front Royal, Va., to John and Georgia Browning.
He took his degree from the University of Virginia in 1961 and then served in the U.S. Army (Intelligence Service) for the next four years. He was stationed in Verona, Italy, for much of that time and became fluent in Italian. After returning to the States, he worked for 30 years for United States Fidelity and Guaranty, heading up the claims department in Charlottesville.
In his retirement, John spent many years writing a book of memoirs covering his childhood through his time in the army. It is entitled Flint Hill, the town in Virginia where he grew up, which remained dear to him throughout his life. He returned there often and rarely missed the annual Fireman’s Carnival. In Charlottesville he was one of the regulars at his breakfast group and always enjoyed the friendships and camaraderie he found there. He also liked taking road trips to off-beat locations and filled several albums with photographs of his travels.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Edgar K. Browning and sister-in-law Deborah Bay, both of Houston; his dear friend Mary Bryant of Charlottesville; and several cousins.
Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwood.com
