John Howard Moore, 71, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on March 3, 2020 at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 12 P.M. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Moore Family Cemetery on Fodderstack Road in Flint Hill, Virginia with the Rev. Jim Payne officiating.
Mr. Moore was born on December 7, 1948 in Front Royal, Virginia to the late William and Edna Johnson Moore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Toombs Moore. He was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his two sons, Aaron Moore of Texas and Ryan Moore of Colorado; two brothers William A. Moore Jr. (Reiko) of Japan and Robert E. Moore Sr. (Janice) of Marshall, Virginia; sister Charlotte M. Venskoske (Jackie) of Winchester, Virginia; Two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
