WATERLOO - John M. Boughton, 86, of Arlington, Virginia, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Inova Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia. He was born June 9, 1933, son of Frank E. and Helen M. (Maynard) Boughton.
He graduated in 1951 from Waterloo West High School and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor’s Degree.
He worked briefly at the John Deere Tractor Works before joining the Peace Corps. After his return, John was employed by the United States Government as a Supply Systems Analyst until his retirement.
John is survived by his nephew, David (Toni) Boughton and a niece, Marianne Boughton.
He was preceded in death by his companion of 49 years, Francisca Lopez in March 2017, and a brother, Robert J. Boughton.
Graveside services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
