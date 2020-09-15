J. Manley Garber
(January 26, 1925 - September 13, 2020)
John Manley Garber, 95, of Woodbridge passed away at his home Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Manley was born January 26, 1925, in Sangerville, Virginia, to the late Daniel (D.W.) and Blanche R. Garber. He was married to Kay Kim Garber for 22 years, who survives.
Manley was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jeannette Minnick Garber; brother, Galen Garber and his twin brother, Stanley Garber; and sister, Geraldine Garber.
In addition to his wife, Manley is survived by his children, Neil (Karen) Garber of Weyers Cave, Gerri Garber Rigney or Bridgewater, Danny (Diana) Garber of Woodbridge, John (Kelly) Garber of Waynesboro; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; his stepsons, Young Kim of South Korea, Richard (Jennifer) Kim of Raleigh, NC, and Jay (Jong) Kim of St. Louis, MO, and five step grandchildren.
Mr. Garber was a Founding Member of Woodbridge Church of the Brethren, Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative - Board of Directors for 68 years (longest serving board member of any electric cooperative in the U.S.). After his retirement he was honored as Board Member Emeritus a life trustee of Bridgewater College, a founding member and Director, Prince William Hospital, and a Board Member of First Manassas Bank and Commonwealth Savings & Loan.
He received many accolades and awards during his lifetime and most recently, in 2018, won Prince William Chamber of Commerce's, Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award, of which he was so proud. One of his favorite sayings was, "It's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice." His greatest love was for his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to: March of Dimes, March for Babies In Memory of Manley Garber, 3495 Piedmont Rd. NE, Building 12, Suite 210 Atlanta, GA 30305.
The family will receive friends from 2pm to 8pm, Thursday September 17, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193. Interment will be 1pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sangerville Church of the Brethren, 26 Vance Rd. Bridgewater, VA 22182.
In light of the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled in Northern Virginia sometime in 2021.
