John Oscar Porter, age 68, a resident of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on October 20, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington D.C. He retired from Giant Foods after many years and was a school bus driver.
Mr. Porter was predeceased by his wife, Fortune Arnette Porter; parents, Leroy and Alice Porter; siblings, Milton Freeman, Dudley Freeman, Lucy Mildred Porter and Curtis Cliffin.
Survived by his fiance, Cheryl Fletcher, Manassas, VA; a daughter, Terry Russell of Greenbelt, MD; two sons, Marc Russell of Front Royal, VA and Michael Porter; stepson, Courtney Nivens of Warrenton, VA; seven siblings, Bessie Grigsby of Washington, VA, Lawrence Freeman (Sudi) of Montgomery, AL, Robert Freeman of Clarksville, TN, Jackie Porter of Woodville, VA, LeRoy Porter, Jr (Peggy) of Front Royal, VA, Donald Porter (Shirley) of Washington, VA and Marilyn Price (Hugh) of Manassas, VA; sister-in-laws, Geraldine Freeman of Clarksville, TN and Patricia Brown of Warrenton, VA. ; grandsons, Taye and Trey Russell of Front Royal, VA; A host of nieces and nephews. Longtime friends, Ron, Lucky, Slaughter and Lewis.
A Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Promise Land Baptist Church (Rte 622) Washington, VA. A burial will follow at Grigsby Family Cemetery, Washington, VA.
Arrangements entrusted to Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA. 540-347-3431, online condolences at: moserfuneralhome.com
