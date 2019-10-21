John Rossie Dodson, 80 of Catlett, VA passed away on October 20, 2019 at Fauquier Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 16, 1938 in Rappahannock County, VA a son of the late Milton Henry Dodson and Vennie Florence Clark Dodson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Grace Embrey Dodson; and his siblings, Mary Frances Gentry, Anne Jenkins, Barbara Berry, Milton Henry Dodson, Jr. and William B. Dodson.
John had served in the U. S. Army Reserves and had retired from the Prince William County Public Schools. He was a longtime member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church serving as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Leader of the R.A.'s.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Embrey Dodson; his daughter, Karen Dodson Whitman, Catlett, VA and his son John Michael Dodson and his wife Kelly of Wake Forest, NC; grandchildren, Hanna Rose Whitman, King George, VA, Aaron Michael Dodson, Cumberland, MD, Timothy Joel Dodson, Greenville, SC and Jared Embrey Dodson, Wake Forest, NC; great grandson, Caiden James Whitman; and four sisters, Lucille Atkins, Culpeper, VA, Shirley Dodson and husband Buddy of Sperryville, Lillian Jenkins, Boston, VA and Betty Keys, Sperryville, VA.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 & 7-9 PM Thursday, Oct. 24 at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, VA 22728.
