John W. Fadden, Jr., 83, died peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019.
John leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, June McFadden; two daughters, Jeanne McFadden (Tom Sipple) and Maureen McFadden; four grandchildren, Shayden Sipple, Jack McFadden Sipple, and Ryan and Casey Sipple.
A Rosary will be recited at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church until 2:00 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with Rev. Gabe Cummings celebrating. Burial will follow in Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
