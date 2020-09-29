Jon Mark Huff, age 61 of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away at home, peacefully in his sleep after a long illness. Born in San Diego, California, January 31, 1959 to Jon J. and Elizabeth Huff.
Jon remembered the 1964 Good Friday earthquake in Alaska, when his mother whisked him away from his shrimp dinner to rescue neighbors and get to high ground for safety. His Coast Guard father was in the Aleutian Islands working rescues during the tsunami that accompanied the earthquake.
He was a member of the Markland Medieval Militia with the name “Ian the Silent” and was a long-time member of Prince William County Library’s Science Fiction reading group.
Jon met Patricia at a fair at Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodbridge, Virginia, where they were married 3 years later in 1985.
He worked in accounting for telecommu- nications, and later for the U.S. Government.
He always had a kind word, a friendly smile and was always glad to lend a helping hand. He loved nature, hiking and fishing, and was known to rescue turtles by moving them if they were on the road, and once rescued a hawk caught in netting in the wild.
He was known for his creative endeavors, such as painting historical, fantasy and sci- ence fiction tabletop miniature figures and scenery. He was an avid collector of games and literature, an enthusiast of science fiction, fantasy, anime, films and history; passions which he shared with his son.
In recent years he took pride and delight in his granddaughter and bragged that he was the first grandparent to hold her when she was born.
A life-long Catholic, his faith meant a great deal to him, and his prayer life in- cluded the Liturgy of the Hours several times daily.
Jon is survived by his wife Patricia Huff, his son Shawn (Kristin) Huff, his grand- daughter Evelyn Huff and many other beloved friends and family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Woodbridge, Virginia on Wednesday, October 7, at 11am.
And an interment will be held St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Orange, Virginia on Thursday, October 8 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be do- nated to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
