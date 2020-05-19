Joseph Gregory Bosco passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at the age of 97.
Joseph (Doc) was originally from Enfield, Connecticut, born June 2, 1922 to Francesco Bosco and Elena Vandomo Bosco. He attended Enfield High School and was know for his wonderful sense of humor. The quote underneath his senior photo reads, “A little nonsense now and then was relished by the best of men.” He graduated in 1939.
He went on to attend Georgetown College of Dentistry in Washington, DC. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served stateside as a student of dentistry, graduating in 1946. He met and married Sylvia E. Sewell while attending Georgetown University. They returned to Enfield, Connecticut where he opened his first dental practice in Windsor Locks.
In 1951 he received a “letter from Harry” requesting his presence in Korea. He closed his practice and was inducted into The Army Medical Corp serving as a dental officer from 1951-1952. He returned to the Washington, DC area and settled in Arlington, Virgnina with his wife and daughter. He was employed at the Veterans Administration in Washington, DC from 1953-1954. In 1955 he opened his second dental practice in Vienna, Virginia. He became an established member of the Vienna Community in the years that followed. He was an avid golfer and sports fan, holding seasons passes to the Washingotn Redskins and his favorite basketball team, the Georgetown Hoyas. He enjoyed attending numerous school and sporting events that his grandchildren were involved in and loved a good party! He retired from dentistry and closed his office in 2011, fifty-six years later. He was a founding father of The Optimist Club of Greater Vienna, serving as president from 1962-1963, and was a life member for sixty-five years.
He left a footprint in our lives that will not be forgotten. He is survived by his sister, Constance Casinghino; daughter Debra married to Robert Bussard, and son Gary Bosco; Grandchildren Nicole Wichert, Jeremy Bussard, Ashley Woolsey, Kaitlyn Bosco and Samantha Bosco; Great-Grandchildren, Preston and Sawyer Wichert, Peyton, Holden and Virginia Woolsey; nephews Michael Casinghino and Gregory Casinghino married to Ellen.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a memorial service at this time. He will be laid to rest in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Date has not yet been scheduled. Please refer to www.harmanfunerals.com for updates. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Optimist Club of Greater Vienna Foundation, PO Box 411, Vienna, VA 22183-0411. https://optimistclubofgreatervienna.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.